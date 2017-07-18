REDSKINS

Cousins on tag again

Kirk Cousins will be the first quarterback in NFL history to play consecutive seasons on the franchise tag.

Cousins and the Washington Redskins didn’t sign a long-term deal by the deadline Monday. He will make $23.94 million on the franchise tag in 2017 after earning $19.95 million last year.

Team president Bruce Allen said in a prepared statement that the Redskins’ goal was to sign Cousins to a long-term contract and offered him $53 million guaranteed or $72 million in the event of injury. That would have been the second-most fully guaranteed money given to a QB behind Aaron Rodgers’ $54 million.

“Despite our repeated attempts, we have not received any offer from Kirk’s agent this year,” Allen said. “Kirk has made it clear that he prefers to play on a year-to-year basis. While we would have liked to work out a long-term contract before this season, we accept his decision.”

Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, declined an interview request made before Allen issued his statement. Allen said the team’s offer was made May 2 and that he met with Cousins face to face over the weekend.

The former Michigan State star is going into his third full season as Washington’s starter. Cousins, 28, set franchise records with 4,166 and 4,917 yards the past two seasons, but has yet to win a playoff game.

In 46 games, including 41 starts, Cousins has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 12,113 yards, 72 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.

Cousins and executives called negotiations positive, and they may go through this again next spring. If Washington uses the franchise tag again for 2018, Cousins would get a 44 percent raise to $34.47 million, or they could use the transition tag on him at a cost of $28.78 million.

STEELERS

No deal for Bell

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and star running back Le’Veon Bell failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract, meaning Bell will play on a one-year tender this season.

Pittsburgh placed the franchise tag on Bell in March and had until Monday afternoon to work out a new deal. Bell instead will make $12.1 million this season, the average of the five highest-paid running backs in the league.

Bell, 25, could become an unrestricted free agent next spring or the Steelers could place the franchise tag on him a second time. General manager Kevin Colbert says the team will “resume its efforts” to re-sign Bell next offseason.

Bell ran for 1,268 yards and seven touchdowns and caught another 75 passes in 12 games for Pittsburgh in 2016.

PANTHERS

GM Gettleman fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just over a week before training camp opens, the Carolina Panthers have no general manager. And no president.

The team that faded from a Super Bowl spot to a losing season in 2016 fired Dave Gettleman on Monday, eight days before the Panthers get down to preseason business. They already were without a team president after Danny Morrison resigned in February.

Owner Jerry Richardson said in a statement he made the decision after a long evaluation of the team’s football operations. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons,” Richardson said. “While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers report to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on July 25 and have their first practice the following day.

Gettleman had been Carolina’s general manager for four seasons, when the Panthers went 43-26-1. But Carolina was 6-10 last season a year after reaching Super Bowl 50, where it lost to Denver. The Panthers had won the NFC South his first three years at the helm. Gettleman is the second NFL GM fired in less than a month. Kansas City fired John Dorsey on June 23.