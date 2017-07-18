Police: After officers respond to home, Arkansas man fires shots, yells 'Bring it on'

Police say a 51-year-old Arkansas man fired shots inside his home, then yelled “Fire in the hole!” at officers who had responded.

Fayetteville police said a woman called around 11 p.m. Friday to report that her neighbor was firing shots on his property.

When officers arrived at Jerry Wayne Baker’s home on South Willoughby Road, they found him walking around with a flashlight.

Baker pointed it at officers while it was flashing, according to a police report, then backed into his home.

Officers reported hearing shots, then “Bring it on!” and “Fire in the hole!”

When Baker walked outside again, officers were unsure if he was armed, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

They called a crisis negotiator, who talked Baker into walking to his driveway.

The 51-year-old was taken to Washington County jail Saturday morning, then released on $3,500 bond later that day.

He is charged with five counts of aggravated assault and will have his next court appearance Aug. 14.