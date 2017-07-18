Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, noon

Police: Man sought after 1 fatally shot at Arkansas apartment complex

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 11:19 a.m.

Mei Ka Sin

PHOTO BY SPRINGDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Mei Ka Sin

Police say they are are searching for a 23-year-old man after one person was shot dead at an Arkansas apartment complex Monday night.

Officers received a call about a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments around 8 p.m., according to a news release sent out by the Springdale Police Department.

When officers arrived at 5325 North Oak Ave., they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The male victim appeared to be between 18 and 21 years old, according to the news release. Police are working on identifying him and notifying his next of kin.

According to the release, an initial investigation led to Mei Ka Sin as a suspect, and police are searching for him now.

They have not identified a motive, and no arrests have been made.

