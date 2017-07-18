Police: Man sought after 1 fatally shot at Arkansas apartment complex

Police say they are are searching for a 23-year-old man after one person was shot dead at an Arkansas apartment complex Monday night.

Officers received a call about a shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments around 8 p.m., according to a news release sent out by the Springdale Police Department.

When officers arrived at 5325 North Oak Ave., they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

The male victim appeared to be between 18 and 21 years old, according to the news release. Police are working on identifying him and notifying his next of kin.

According to the release, an initial investigation led to Mei Ka Sin as a suspect, and police are searching for him now.

They have not identified a motive, and no arrests have been made.