Police say man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Little Rock

A man was in stable condition after being shot multiple times Monday afternoon, according to a Little Rock police spokesman.

Officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to Arkansas Children's Hospital in response to a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log.

Officer Steve Moore said a man had been shot multiple times in the upper body at the intersection of Wright Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock. The victim was inside a vehicle when shots were fired from a car, hitting the man, Moore said. The victim, whom police did not identify Monday night, was then driven to the hospital, he said.

The shots came from a dark green, early to mid-model Honda Accord with four doors, he said. Moore reported that the man was in stable condition Monday night.