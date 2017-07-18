Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 5:04 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police say shooter targeted slain man

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A man found fatally shot early Sunday near a downtown Hot Springs bar is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Timothy Martin, 37, was found dead around 1:15 a.m. outside Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway St., according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers were called in reference to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, authorities located Martin in his 2007 Infinity G35 that was parked along Broadway Street across from Boot Scooters.

The bar, which typically closes at 5 a.m. on Sundays, remained open at the time of the reports of shots fired, according to the release.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 07/18/2017

Print Headline: Police say shooter targeted slain man

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police say shooter targeted slain man

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online