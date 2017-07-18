Police say shooter targeted slain man

A man found fatally shot early Sunday near a downtown Hot Springs bar is believed to have been targeted, police said.

Timothy Martin, 37, was found dead around 1:15 a.m. outside Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway St., according to a news release from the Hot Springs Police Department.

Officers were called in reference to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, authorities located Martin in his 2007 Infinity G35 that was parked along Broadway Street across from Boot Scooters.

The bar, which typically closes at 5 a.m. on Sundays, remained open at the time of the reports of shots fired, according to the release.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 07/18/2017