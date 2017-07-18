The World in Brief

U.K. exit talks focus on citizens' rights

BRUSSELS -- Talks to extricate Britain from the European Union began in earnest Monday with both sides still seemingly far apart on citizens' rights after the separation officially takes place in less than two years.

After an initial meeting last month in which the structure of the talks was determined, Britain's minister for the exit, David Davis, met up with the EU's chief negotiator in Brussels ahead of four days of discussions.

Progress on citizens' rights is one of the three main issues that have to be resolved before the two sides can start talking about a wide-ranging free-trade deal, the others being the bill Britain has to pay to meet existing commitments and the border issue in Ireland.

The British proposal offers EU nationals who have lived in Britain for at least five years -- as of an unspecified cutoff date -- the right to live, work and access benefits.

European officials have said the British proposal to give EU citizens "settled status" does not go far enough.

The issue is the first to be tackled at four days of talks that started Monday.

"It is incredibly important we now make good progress," Davis said after opening the talks with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

S. Korea offers to sit down with North

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea on Monday offered talks with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

It was unclear how North Korea will react to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's outreach. But Moon's overture, the first formal offer of talks since his inauguration in May, indicates he wants to use dialogue to defuse the international standoff over North Korea's weapons programs, despite having condemned the North's first intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 4 and having vowed a firm response.

If realized, the talks would be the first inter-Korean dialogue since December 2015. Ties between the Koreas have plunged over the North's expanding missile and nuclear programs and the hard-line policies of Moon's conservative predecessors.

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo Suk proposed Monday that defense officials from the two Koreas hold talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday on how to end hostile activities along the border. South Korean acting Red Cross chief Kim Sun Hyang said at a news conference that the country wants separate talks at the border village Aug. 1 to discuss family reunions.

U.N. tallies Afghan war's civilian deaths

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's protracted war killed a record number of civilians during the first six months of this year, according to a United Nations report released Monday, which blamed the majority of the deaths on bombings by insurgents.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said the "horrifying" figure of 1,662 people killed between January and June of this year "can never fully convey the sheer human suffering of the people of Afghanistan."

"Each one of these casualty figures reflects a broken family, unimaginable trauma and suffering and the brutal violation of people's human rights," he added.

The report confirmed that a truck bomb in the center of Kabul on May 31, which killed at least 90 people, was the deadliest attack since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban in 2001. It also noted that more women and children were among the dead this year.

Insurgent attacks killed 1,141 civilians, a 12 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the report, which said such attacks wounded another 2,348 people.

The report commended Afghanistan's security forces, saying fewer civilians were caught in the crossfire compared with last year. It said 434 civilians were killed during military operations against insurgents.

Missing at 34 after Cameroon ship sinks

YAOUNDE, Cameroon -- Cameroon's defense minister said at least 34 people were missing after a military vessel sank off the country's Atlantic coast.

Joseph Beti Assomo said Monday that the military was deployed to investigate. He said helicopters had rescued three soldiers and would continue the search.

Assomo said 37 people were on board the ship, which was on a routine mission to the Bakassi Peninsula when it sank Sunday.

The oil-rich Bakassi Peninsula was handed over to Cameroon by Nigeria after an International Court of Justice ruling. Nigerian forces had occupied the area in the 1980s, leading to violent confrontations with Cameroon's military.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

