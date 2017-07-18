Raccoon versus energy transformer ends in fire, power outage

CRAIG, Colo. — Thirty-one homeowners in Colorado have a pesky raccoon to blame for a power outage and fire Sunday.

The Craig Daily Press reported that the raccoon had climbed on a power pole transformer, causing it to spark and igniting a fire that burned about 7 acres on private property southwest of Craig.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about an hour. No other structures were affected by the fire.

Yampa Valley Electric member outreach specialist Tammi Strickland said the raccoon knocked out power for 31 homeowners.

Strickland said the raccoon did not survive.