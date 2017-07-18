Home / Latest News /
Business owners in Little Rock's River Market District mourn loss of Riverfest
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:07 p.m.
Shortly after it was announced that Little Rock's annual musical festival Riverfest was suspended, business owners and employees in the city's River Market District had mixed reactions to the news.
Josh Quattlebaum has been the head brewer at Damgoode Pies for eight years, but he says he's been going to Riverfest for longer — since he was 6 years old. He had his first beer there the summer after his freshman year of college, and he can still remember hearing Lynyrd Skynyrd from the VIP section in 2013.
“That was the festival for Arkansas,” he said.
Now that the event has been indefinitely suspended after a 40-year run, Quattlebaum says, business won’t be the same next June.
“It brought in people from all reaches of the state — people who don’t always make it to Little Rock,” he said. “It almost felt like Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Little Rock had the atmosphere of a bigger city.”
Over 400,000 people attended Riverfest this year. Quattlebaum said Damgoode Pies' outdoor patio was booked a week in advance, and the restaurant made an extra $18,000 to $20,000 that weekend.
Suzon Awbrey, the owner of Stickyz, said her bar made anywhere from 25 to 30 percent more on festival weekends.
“It was always crazy,” she said. “The good kind of crazy.”
Awbrey has been going to the festival since she was a child. She remembers seeing Andy Frasco and the U.N., Grace Potter, and Here Come The Mummies — artists who once performed her bar.
“I hope that as a community, we do feel a loss,” she said. “Because over the years there have been some naysayers.”
Noel Ferguson, the assistant general manager at Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, is among those.
Ferguson said that business was so bad during the last festival, the restaurant planned to close for the next one.
“You know, [to] save on our light bill."
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
RBear says... July 18, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Looks like some reporters need to compare notes. This article says 400K attended this year while the other article says Riverfest peaked at 250K. Either way, neither figure seems to match the budget number for this year's event. In fact, it's about half what the gate should have been. So that points to poor management of gate, concession fees, and sponsorships.
...
I left Arkansas for San Antonio 25 years ago and was a key part of Fiesta San Antonio. Granted, it has about 85 years on Riverfest but it's a well run festival and growing. Coming back to Little Rock, I wanted to get involved and help where I could. But entrenched ideas and poor management were pretty much the norm for Riverfest. When I was told I had to put down a $20 deposit to volunteer my time, I said no thanks. But I did offer suggestions to help fix their no show problem based on my experience at Fiesta. Even offered to connect them up with some of the organizers. Guess that's not necessary now.
...
I agree with some of the folks commenting on the Ark Times FB post. It's a shame to lose this gem, but it needs to get back to its roots and stop trying to be Memphis in May or ACL Fest or SXSW. Get one or two headlines and focus on local acts. Rebuild the family fun it was. Look for new ideas and grow them. Personally, this seemed like a social club running the entire thing.
