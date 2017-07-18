Home / Latest News /
Saudi Arabia police arrest woman who wore miniskirt in public, posted video online
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:36 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Saudi Arabia have arrested a young woman who wore a miniskirt in public and who had posted the video online, sparking an outcry from people who say she flagrantly violated the kingdom's conservative Islamic dress code.
Saudi Arabia's state-run TV reported Tuesday that police in the capital, Riyadh, arrested the woman for wearing "immodest clothes" and referred her case to the country's public prosecutor.
The young Saudi woman drew attention over the weekend when she shared on Snapchat a video of herself walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.
Saudi Arabia has strict dress codes for men and women. Women must wear loose, long robes, and most also cover their face.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Saudi Arabia police arrest woman who wore miniskirt in public, posted video online
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
JPRoland says... July 18, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
Sayida Godiva!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.