By COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF WIRE REPORTS
This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.
Chuck Taylor homered twice and drove in five as the Arkansas Travelers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 13-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Monday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
In the first inning, Taylor hit a solo home run batting left-handed and added a grand slam while swinging from the right side in a five-run sixth inning to put the Travs up 10-1. It was the first two home run game of his career.
Dario Pizzano finished 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored for the Travs. Ian Miller, Kyle Waldrop, Seth Mejias-Brean, Joey Wong and Jeff Kobernus each had two hits in the 16-hit attack.
Arkansas scored in every inning except the second and third.
Dylan Unsworth won his fourth consecutive start by holding the league's top offense to 1 run on 5 hits over 6 innings. Unsworth struck out five while walking no one. Over his past four starts, Unsworth has posted a 4-0 record and a 0.99 ERA. The win is his ninth of the season, which ties him for the Texas League lead, and he now has a .3.32 ERA.
Eric Mejia and Quincy Latimore each had a pair of hits for the Drillers, and Jose Miguel Fernandez drove in both of their runs.
Tulsa starter Tim Shibuya was charged with 5 runs (3 earned) over 5 innings. He did not strike out or walk anyone.
Print Headline: Taylor switches up for two home runs
