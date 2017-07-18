Thief steals $700 in jewelry at Little Rock's Park Plaza Mall

Police say a thief used a sign to smash a jewelry store's display case and stole $700 worth of merchandise at a Little Rock mall early Sunday.

The burglar entered Park Plaza through an unknown door at 12:15 a.m., according to a report filed by the Little Rock Police Department.

Police said the thief walked up to Unique Jewelry and tried to kick in a glass display case. When that didn't work, he picked up a sign, flung it at the display and grabbed an armful of jewelry, according to the report. The store's owner said in a phone interview that mostly necklaces and watches were taken.

The burglar ran through the mall, dropping two necklaces before leaving the store and "possibly" got into a vehicle outside, police said.

The store's owner said $700 worth of merchandise was stolen. Police obtained fingerprints and blood evidence from the crime scene.

No suspects were named at the time of the report.

Metro on 07/18/2017