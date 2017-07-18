Home / Latest News /
Thief steals $700 in jewelry at Little Rock's Park Plaza Mall
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Police say a thief used a sign to smash a jewelry store's display case and stole $700 worth of merchandise at a Little Rock mall early Sunday.
The burglar entered Park Plaza through an unknown door at 12:15 a.m., according to a report filed by the Little Rock Police Department.
Police said the thief walked up to Unique Jewelry and tried to kick in a glass display case. When that didn't work, he picked up a sign, flung it at the display and grabbed an armful of jewelry, according to the report. The store's owner said in a phone interview that mostly necklaces and watches were taken.
The burglar ran through the mall, dropping two necklaces before leaving the store and "possibly" got into a vehicle outside, police said.
The store's owner said $700 worth of merchandise was stolen. Police obtained fingerprints and blood evidence from the crime scene.
No suspects were named at the time of the report.
Metro on 07/18/2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Thief steals $700 in jewelry at Little Rock's Park Plaza Mall
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.