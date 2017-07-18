McConnell moving on to repeal of Obama law

9:35 a.m. UPDATE

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will soon vote on a fresh bill repealing much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

The Kentucky Republican is conceding that his party's prized legislation erasing big chunks of the 2010 statute and replacing it with GOP-favored programs won't succeed. He spoke Tuesday, the morning after the GOP bill collapsed under opposition from Republican senators.

McConnell says his chamber will vote in coming days on legislation dismantling much of Obama's law that would take effect in two years. He says that would give lawmakers time to craft a replacement.

The prospects for that bill seem doubtful. Democrats oppose it and many Republicans agree, worrying that a two-year gap would roil insurance markets and be politically damaging to the GOP.

9:10 a.m. UPDATE

President Donald Trump is blasting Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the failure of the Republican effort to write a new health care law.

"We will return," Trump declared in an early morning tweet.

The president tweeted Tuesday that "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard," but says, "We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans."

He added, "As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!"

Trump also called for a 51-vote majority in the Senate instead of the current 60 votes as a means for getting individual pieces of legislation passed without the threat of a filibuster.

The president tweeted Tuesday, "The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes. Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!"

Two GOP senators — Utah's Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas — sealed the Republican health care bill's doom late Monday when each announced he would vote "no."

At least four of the 52 GOP senators were ready to block the measure — two more than Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had to spare.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.