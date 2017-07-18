Victim hurt in North Little Rock drive-by shooting

A person wounded in a North Little Rock shooting Monday evening is expected to survive, according to a police department spokesman.

The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Willow Street in North Little Rock, according to Sgt. Brian Dedrick, a department spokesman.

The female victim told police that as she came out of her home Monday night, a black vehicle traveled south past her residence, Dedrick said in a written statement.

The victim told police one shot came from the vehicle, hitting her in the wrist, Dedrick said.

Police said the victim did not have life-threatening injuries. No further information on the shooting was provided Monday night.