VIDEO: School dorm director teaches dog to bark in whisper
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
GREENVILLE, Ill. — A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisper.
Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University, about 50 miles east of St. Louis. WGN-TV reported that Gertler found that Dudley's excited barking when they played together was waking up students at night.
Gertler said he noticed that Dudley didn't bark out loud during a game of fetch because he was winded from running back and forth. The 24-year-old says he slowly trained the dog to bark in a whisper. That means the pair can play in a much quieter way.
