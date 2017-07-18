Vlad's power still a show worth a view

Baseball great Vladimir Guerrero has been retired since playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 2011, and with 449 career home runs he had plenty of opportunities to admire his handiwork.

Even at age 42 and no longer in MLB playing shape, his power is something to behold.

Vlad recently participated in a softball game, and unsurprisingly he hit a home run. But it's what he did after he hit that home run that is truly amazing.

There are home run celebrations, and then there is Vlad's home run celebration, which is in a class all by itself. Wearing 27 on his jersey, because there is no other number for the great Vlad Guerrero, he smacked a softball into oblivion and then stood and admired it.

And then he turned and folded his arms across his chest and kept right on watching his majestic softball home run. The thought to head toward first base didn't cross his mind for quite awhile.

It's a truly epic celebration, which is available for viewing on the internet, but not in a showy way. There's no jumping or cheering. But that arm cross screams, "Bask in my majestic power. I am the Impaler."

Hopefully, this is not a one-shot deal for Vlad. His softball celebrations and what he comes up with next could help get his audience through the dog days of summer. Will he keep using this cross-and-stare celebration? Or will he come up with something new? With Vlad, the possibilities are endless.

Time running out

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports did an extended podcast interview with sports agent Drew Rosenhaus on Friday. During the 75-minute discussion, Rosenhaus discussed one of his more notorious clients: former NFL pass rusher and Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy.

Last seen on a football field participating in the Spring League, Hardy (according to Rosenhaus) decided not to participate in the Spring League Showcase held over the weekend in California, focusing instead on his MMA training.

Yes, Hardy continues to aspire to become a mixed-martial arts fighter.

He also aspires to get another chance in the NFL, but Rosenhaus realizes the window is nearly closed for his client. If nothing happens over the next month or so, it's likely over for Hardy, who turns 29 later this month.

As to why Hardy continues to find no interest in the NFL after starting 12 games for the Cowboys in 2015, Rosenhaus attributes the situation to a confluence of factors, with the 2014 off-field incident in which he was alleged to beat a woman that triggered a paid suspension for most of his franchise-tag year with the Panthers, and a four-game unpaid suspension in 2015 and his issues while with the Cowboys coming together to dissuade the rest of the league from pursuing Hardy.

Although the production has been there at times for Hardy -- with an 11-sack season in 2012, a 15-sack season in 2013 and 6 sacks in 12 games in 2015 after not playing for more than a year in 2015 -- Hardy isn't regarded as being good enough to justify the potential distractions and public relations problems that would flow from putting him on an NFL roster.

A rash of injuries to pass rushers could change that, in theory. But it may take plenty of injuries to get down to Hardy's name on the list of available veterans.

SPORTS TRIVIA

Of his 15 full MLB seasons, how many times did Vladimir Guerrero hit under .300?

ANSWER

Twice. He hit .295 in 2009 and .290 in 2011

