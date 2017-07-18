Home / Latest News /
Woman gives birth in Uber car on way to California hospital
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:49 p.m.
Comment (1)
LOS ANGELES — A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.
Erica Davidovich and her husband, Niv, used the ride-hailing app when she started having contractions Friday in Los Angeles.
She told KABC-TV that her previous three children took hours to arrive, so she figured she had time to get to the hospital.
But they didn't make it far before they asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot. Erica said her husband delivered a healthy baby boy in the back seat.
The driver, Raymond Telles, said he managed to remain calm. He visited the family Monday and presented them with a gift: an Uber onesie.
Comment on: Woman gives birth in Uber car on way to California hospital
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Kharma says... July 18, 2017 at 4 p.m.
Maybe she needs to quit breeding. Hopefully the driver got extra buckage.
( permalink | suggest removal )
