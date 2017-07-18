Zimmerman hits home run, Nationals sweep Reds

CINCINNATI — The National League East leaders opened the second half of the season with a franchise record, a series sweep and a significant upgrade — exactly how the Washington Nationals wanted to keep their momentum going.

Ryan Zimmerman set the Nationals’ career home run record with a solo shot, and Bryce Harper connected again Monday as Washington powered its way to a 6-1 victory for a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.

Zimmerman’s 235th career home run moved him ahead of Vladimir Guerrero for most in Montreal Expos and Nationals history. Guerrero quickly tweeted congratulations, saying he doesn’t mind being second.

“It’s special to be in one place your entire career,” said Zimmerman, in his 12th season with the team that made him a first-round draft pick. “You can’t do stuff like this if you’re not in the same place for a long time. So I feel very lucky to have spent my entire career here, honored to have hit more home runs than any Expo or National. It’s cool.”

Washington improved to a season-high 20 games over .500 (56-36) with its ninth victory in 11 games.

The Nationals’ roster got a little better during the series, too. Washington shored up its weak bullpen by getting relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from Oakland on Sunday.

Stephen Strasburg (10-3) recovered from his shortest start of the season by fanning 11 in 7 innings and allowing 4 hits, including Eugenio Suarez’s home run. Strasburg left his last start — a 13-0 loss to Atlanta on July 8 — after Nick Markakis’ liner deflected off his hip in the third inning.

He allowed only two hits — including an infield single — in his last five innings.

Scott Feldman (7-7) lasted only one inning, limited by a stiff right knee that has been bothering him. He gave up a double, a single, Harper’s three-run home run and Zimmerman’s solo shot in his first 12 pitches. Feldman left after facing nine batters and giving up five runs on 33 pitches.

CARDINALS 6, METS 3 Paul DeJong homered against New York for the fourth consecutive game and Adam Wainwright hit an RBI double while winning his fourth consecutive start, sending visiting St. Louis to a victory.

CUBS 4, BRAVES 3 Jon Lester bounced back from the shortest start of his career by allowing only one run in seven innings and visiting Chicago stopped Atlanta’s ninth-inning comeback to give the Cubs a victory over the Braves. PIRATES 4, BREWERS 2 Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead host Pittsburgh to a victory over Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6 Charlie Blackmon’s fourth leadoff home run of the season hit the facing of the third deck, hard-throwing rookie German Marquez tied a career high with nine strikeouts and host Colorado beat San Diego. MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 5 (10) Dee Gordon delivered with an RBI single that sent host Miami over Philadelphia in 10 innings. Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in three runs for the Marlins, who ended a three-game skid.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 9, ASTROS 7 Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning to lift visiting Seattle over Houston.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 2 Nicholas Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook went deep, Jordan Zimmermann smothered the Royals with strikes and Detroit proceeded to trounce host Kansas City to open a four-game series.

BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 3 Steve Pearce homered, then added the go-ahead single in the eighth inning to lead visiting Toronto a victory in the series opener against Boston.

TWINS 4, YANKEES 2 Eddie Rosario had two RBI doubles and Eduardo Escobar added the go-ahead, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to lead host Minnesota past New York.

ORIOLES 3, RANGERS 1 Seth Smith hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning to help host Baltimore beat Texas.

Sports on 07/18/2017