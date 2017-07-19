2 children choked; grandma arrested

A 54-year-old Little Rock woman babysitting her grandchildren Monday night was arrested after she choked the children and prodded them with a knife, police said.

Cloree Whitlock was watching two of her grandchildren at her home on Windsor Circle sometime before 11:20 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Whitlock got into an argument with the children over $10 and then threw Kool-Aid on one of them, the report said. She then choked the children one at a time while poking their arms with a knife, police said.

Whitlock was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, a Class D felony. She is being held without bail.

A court date is set for July 26.

Man, 55, shot twice in College Station

A 55-year-old man was shot two times Tuesday evening at a park in College Station, according to a spokesman from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station about 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

The man, who was shot in the leg and hand, was taken to the UAMS Medical Center in a vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene, Burk said in a written statement. The victim was in stable condition Tuesday.

Burk said in an interview that an argument preceded the shooting.

Authorities described the gunman as a 6-foot black male weighing about 200 pounds.

Man backs vehicle into parole office

A 43-year-old man told police that he intentionally damaged a probation and parole office in North Little Rock by backing his vehicle into the doors and windows, according to an arrest report.

Tommy McDowell of North Little Rock was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

McDowell told authorities that he intentionally damaged the glass windows and doors of the office at 2679 Pike Avenue, the report said.

The report, which estimated damage to the building at more than $5,000, did not say if McDowell is on parole or probation.

He was not listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Metro on 07/19/2017