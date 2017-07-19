Home / Latest News /
2 children choked in Little Rock, police say; grandma who was babysitting arrested
By Emma Pettit
A 54-year-old Little Rock woman babysitting her grandchildren Monday night was arrested after she choked the children and prodded them with a knife, police said.
Cloree Whitlock was watching two of her grandchildren at her home on Windsor Circle sometime before 11:20 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Whitlock got into an argument with the children over $10 and then threw Kool-Aid on one of them, the report said. She then choked the children one at a time while poking their arms with a knife, police said.
Whitlock was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, a Class D felony. She is being held without bail.
A court date is set for July 26.
