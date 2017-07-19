Arkansas agency increases hazard rating for train crossing after couple killed in wreck

BONO — The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has increased the hazard rating for a train crossing after the recent deaths of a couple whose car was struck by a train.

ATHD Railroad Crossing Coordinator Steve Weston told The Jonesboro Sun that the hazard rating at the railway crossing on Craighead County Road 398 has been changed from 4.2 to 8.4.

Investigators say Bill and Mary Rush of Walnut Ridge were killed at the crossing July 11 by a northbound BNSF freight train. They were pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board continues.

The department is planning to meet July 26 with railroad and county officials at the site of the accident to weigh improvement options.