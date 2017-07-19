Arkansas State Police plans new troop headquarters

WARREN — Construction is beginning for a new Arkansas State Police troop headquarters in south Arkansas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state police commanders and state police commissioners broke ground Wednesday on the $2.8 million headquarters. The headquarters will be built in Warren, about 80 miles south of Little Rock.

The project is part of a larger state police program to replace older facilities throughout the state, including ones in Newport, Forrest City, Harrison and Springdale.

The Warren headquarters serves nine south Arkansas counties, and 26 state troopers patrol the highways in that area.

Construction of the new building is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.