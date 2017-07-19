Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 7

Bill and Catherine Wood, Little Rock, son.

Raymond and Catherine Green, Redfield, son.

July 10

Greg and Kristy Munroe, Ola, daughter.

Brittany Adams, Jacksonville, daughter.

Phillip and Lindsay Stiedle, Little Rock, daughter.

Zachary and Leah Payne, Little Rock, daughter.

Cortney Williams and Bridgette Collins, Little Rock, son.

July 11

Mason Huffstickler and Cortney Bristow, Little Rock, daughter.

Andrew and Aubrey Johnston, Alexander, son.

Lydia and Richard Hall II, Roland, son.

Brett and Amy Hoffman, Little Rock, daughter.

Brandon and Stephanie Scucchi, Little Rock, daughter.

Zachary Ward Jr, and Asya Griffin, Little Rock, son.

Arthur Harrell and Lamonica Toney, Little Rock, daughter.

Alex Watkins and Tasha Canter, Little Rock, son.

Frederick and Jessica Howard, Little Rock, son.

July 12

Shawn and Kari Beesley, Alexander, son.

Ryan and Anna Smith, Benton, daughter.

Caitlin and Elijah Cunningham VI, Little Rock, son.

Johnathon and Tabitha Lewis, Sherwood, son.

Katrin and Charles Wooley Jr., Little Rock, son.

Chase and Casey Rackley, Little Rock, son.

July 13

Bryan and Haley Barker, Leola, daughter.

Brandon and Lanethia Lofton, Mabelvale, son.

Craig and Lauren Schluterman, Little Rock, daughter.

Austin Crutchfield and Casey Staggs, Sheridan, daughter.

Calvin Polite and Demetria Acker, Little Rock, daughter.

July 14

Elijah Muldrow and Tiffany Harris, Little Rock, son.

Brandon and Hope DeGroat, Little Rock, son.

Roy Talbert and Kelly Wheeler, Conway, son.

Jackson and Melissa Compton, El Dorado, son.

Jake and Dayton Stanley, Little Rock, son.

July 15

Adam and Mariah Dold, Little Rock, daughter.

Graham and Emily Rucker, Benton, daughter.

July 16

Andrew and Meghan Collins, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

John Berrey, 58, and Karole Linduff, 49, both of Sperry, Okla..

Ryan Williams, 29, and Lakeisha Nolen, 36, both of North Little Rock.

Alfred James, 55, of Little Rock and Mattie Mayo, 56, of North Little Rock.

Shannon Neely, 48, and Shamonica Bunting, 35, both of Jacksonville.

Johnny Hicks, 33, of North Little Rock and Amanda Smith, 29, of Austin.

Timothy Schwarz, 48, of Conway and Janine Rutherford, 47, of Alexander.

Patrick Sullenger, 36, and Emily Haney, 33, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Harris, 26, and Gregory Weese, 25, both of Little Rock.

Suroso Nugroho, 34, and Cecylia Catharina, 40, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Kuhnert, 25, and Katharine Nunez, 24, both of Little Rock.

Justin Davis, 27, and Tracy Sealy, 34, both of Little Rock.

Robert Morrison, 34, and Jennifer Roberts, 27, both of Lonoke.

Stephen Tatum, 28, of Maumelle and Alejandra Renteria, 21, of Mabelvale.

Kyle Kennedy, 26, of Hot Springs and Leonardo Fonseca, 26, of Tlacotalpan, Mexico.

Richard Harris III, 25, of Doddridge and Caitlin Williams, 25, of Bradley.

Tyler Adams, 22, and Natalie Hughes, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Chen Chen, 29, and Mengying Liu, 29, both of Little Rock.

Todd Rivers, 50, of North Little Rock and Renee Hutson, 52, of Little Rock.

Lauren Miller, 19, and Nicola Grandison, 21, both of Jacksonville.

Colton Stanton, 23, and Deanna Karlheim, 26, both of Little Rock.

Victor Carranza Salinas, 28, and Blanca Torres, 19, both of Little Rock.

Stephen Guymon, 55, of Little Rock and Julie Bull, 53, of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

17-2719. Michael Lee v. Paula Lee.

17-2721. Caristiana Hoey v. Mortimer Hoey.

17-2722. Chrissie Pilgrim v. Shawn Pilgrim.

17-2724. Charles Lawson v. Ashley Lawson.

17-2728. Charles Pierson v. Ashley Pierson.

17-2729. William Norris v. Jerri Norris.

17-2730. Robert Phillips v. Regena Phillips.

GRANTED

16-288. Nikkisha Thompson v. Thomas Thompson.

16-1249.Chandra Mack v. Perry Mack.

17-187. Darrell Brown Jr. v. Ledra Brown.

17-1293. Warren Guild v. Mary Guild.

17-1606. Charce' Scott v. Leotis Scott.

17-1623. Christopher Martin v. Tawana Martin.

17-1786. Betty Stewart-Livingston v. Christopher Livingston.

17-2053. Jasmine Hopkins v. Christopher Marrs.

17-2225. Kelly Kitch v. Stephanie Kitch.

17-2285. Michael Canada v. Kelly Canada.

