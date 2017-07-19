Home / Latest News /
Fast-food customer accused of threatening to shoot someone over bad sandwich
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:27 p.m.
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Police in suburban Cleveland say a fast-food restaurant customer angry about the way his sandwich tasted and looked threatened to shoot somebody over it.
The South Euclid Police Department reported receiving a call Tuesday about a man storming into the Steak 'n Shake restaurant "acting crazy," saying he had a gun and was going to shoot someone.
Police say the 20-year-old man complained that the egg on his sandwich was runny, slimy and looked like spit.
He was in custody Wednesday pending a court appearance on an aggravated menacing charge. Police say he didn't have a gun.
Police posted on the department Facebook page tips for better ways to deal with restaurant dissatisfaction.
Police added in the post that they don't take special orders at "hotel SEPD."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fast-food customer accused of threatening to shoot someone over bad sandwich
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.