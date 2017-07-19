Home / Latest News /
Heat advisories issued for several Arkansas counties
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:54 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Heat advisories have been issued for several Arkansas counties as hot and humid conditions persist this week.
The advisories are in effect for counties in southern, western and extreme eastern Arkansas. Forecasters say temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 100 degrees in some places.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-70s for much of the state.
The National Weather Service says the hot, humid weather is expected through Saturday, when showers and thunderstorms are possible.
