Koepka resurfaces for Open

Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open, headed off to Las Vegas and hasn't been seen in the golfing world since then.

That's just the way he had it planned.

Koepka is playing for the first time since that four-shot victory at Erin Hills. He had a big stretch at the end of the year with two majors, a World Golf Championship, the four FedEx Cup playoff events and the Presidents Cup, so he wanted to be fresh.

"I found it pretty easy to get away," Koepka said. "I was not looking for a break, but I kind of needed one, more mentally than anything. And it was nice to have a few weeks off. But last week I started getting into it and getting antsy to get back out here."

He didn't put the clubs away, playing plenty of golf and working on his game when he got back home to Florida. He arrived at Birkdale on Saturday.

"It felt good to get out here and play some holes and actually feel like you're back in the normal routine," he said.

A gloveless game

Carlos Beltran hasn't used his glove in a game in more than two months.

So on Monday, the Houston Astros gathered around their teammate in center field and laid his mitt to rest, holding a mock funeral to send it off.

The silly ceremony was held at Minute Maid Park before batting practice, prior to the AL West leaders hosting Seattle. The Astros all wore black shirts to mark the occasion except for Brian McCann, who donned a black robe to officiate the service.

As McCann spoke, the players formed a semi-circle around him and knelt as the glove was placed in a shoe box and three faux tombstones that read "R.I.P." were placed around it. Beltran captured the whole thing on cellphone video.

The 40-year-old Beltran has played 77 times this season, all but nine as a designated hitter. He hasn't been in the field since May 16 in Miami.

Manager A.J. Hinch said the strong play of Marwin Gonzalez is the main reason Beltran hasn't played the outfield for so long. But Hinch isn't ruling out another appearance.

"I'm not quite giving up on the glove, even though they're burying it in the outfield," Hinch said.

Lucky's dog

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead said his beloved dog Blitz is back home after someone took the pitbull and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead posted a video of Blitz on his Snapchat account early Tuesday with the note: "Look who made it home safely!!! THANKS EVERYONE."

There was no word on the events that led to the return of Blitz.

Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead said he got phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wanted to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz was OK.

Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.

Sports quiz

How many times has Carlos Beltran won a Gold Glove Award?

Sports answer

Three -- 2006, 2007 and 2008.

