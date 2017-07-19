On our faker-in-chief

Yes, my friends on the right, we have been inundated with fake news for the past couple of years. Of course, I believe the No. 1 fake in the news is none other than Trump himself.

Charles Isgrig in his recent letter got it right. Trump promised to drain the swamp, but he has replaced it with a cesspool.

I think we all have Trump fatigue.

BETTY IRENE McSWAIN

Fort Smith

A wide world of bugs

Bugs. Most everybody hates them. We spray them, swat them, step on them and curse them to little avail. They in turn bite us, sting us, live on us and even in us.

I suppose the two most despised bugs are flies and mosquitoes. Others that I would list in the top 10 of most hated bugs are fleas, ticks, chiggers, lice, ants, termites, locusts and disgusting cockroaches. Yellow fever, malaria and bubonic plague are just a few of many diseases spread by these tiny critters.

Most bugs (a general term) are insects, but not all, and I'll confess I don't always know the difference. When ill, we sometimes say we have a bug, but never we "have an insect." We may bug another person but we never "insect" another person. To put a bug in someone's ear means to give a hint or reminder. It would be interesting to know that idiom's origin.

There are more than one million identified species of bugs which make up about half of all living creatures. Unless we happen to be entomologists, we generally think most of them are pests.

Those weird ancient Egyptians considered the scarab beetle, also known as the dung beetle, to be sacred. Moses, with a little help from above, sicced flies, gnats and locusts on the Egyptians trying to persuade Pharaoh to release the Hebrews.

Pests they may be, but they can be interesting little creatures. A few we consider beneficial to humans. The honey bee, ladybug and dragonfly come to mind, and what a poor world it would be without butterflies and fireflies.

JOHN McPHERSON

Searcy

Addressing addresses

Mr. Bill Davis is correct in that the almost universal use in our country of "you guys," as a plural for any- and everyone who is being addressed, is regrettable. However, there is an "explanation" which may help to soothe our indignation somewhat, although this is not offered as a defense.

Unlike many other familiar languages one might study, the English language plural for "you" is the same as the singular word "you." While it is correct for a coach, when addressing his women's softball team, to say "we expect you to play your very best in this crucial game ..." we are more likely to hear "we expect you guys to play your very best, etc."

In earlier years in New York, we heard "youse," in Tennessee it was "you-uns," and in the general South, "y'all." But now, those territorial "you" plurals have given way to the more convenient and multipurpose "you guys."

I don't think there is any disrespect intended, but we tip extra for servers who address my husband and me as "y'all"!

CHARLOTTE M. COPELAND

Maumelle

What will solve issue

I have been listening to and reading the media since the mass shooting in Little Rock.

The governor has appointed a joint task force aimed at stemming violent crimes in Little Rock. I believe the task force has two chances at being successful--slim and none. Unless a vast majority of citizens voluntarily obey the law, there is no way a government can enact and enforce enough laws to control the citizens.

There are four things that control the life of every individual who has ever lived: politics, economics, religion and family. If you doubt this truth go live in Syria for five years and tell me it is not true.

If millennials will finish high school, get a full-time job, get married and then have children, in that order, they have only a 3 percent chance of living in poverty. However, if they have children before marriage, they have a 54 percent chance of living in poverty.

Any sociologist will tell you there is a positive correlation between education, family, poverty and crime. How many inmates in the Arkansas prison system have come from a single-parent household? How many minority members did the governor put on the joint task force?

GERALD GRIFFIN

Benton

Access isn't the point

I am stunned the news media hasn't pursued the Republicans' default use of the word "access" when speaking of their Obamacare replacement bill and its coverage of pre-existing conditions.

Here's a shocker: How many Americans from the poorest among us to the billionaire titans of business have "access" to health care? Answer: 100 percent!

I have "access" to private jets and their promise to transport me to the far corners of the planet. I have "access" to jewelry stores and their brilliant offerings dripping with flawless, precious stones. I have "access" to Sloan Kettering and its world-class cancer care.

I have "access" to virtually everything within my universe except for one potentially devastating barrier: Money. And lots of it.

Hey, America, no health-care program designed by the government alters our "access" to health care. The GOP's position is disingenuous, dishonest and a downright lie.

Always follow the money. I believe the GOP replacement health-care plan will make billionaires more wealthy while the poor among us are left to die. It's economic Darwinism institutionalized.

Beyond sad.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

