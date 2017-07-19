Home / Latest News /
Little Rock mayor to detail plan to reduce violence in city
This article was published today at 1:19 p.m.
PHOTO BY CARY JENKINS
Little Rock's mayor will announce new measures aimed at reducing violence in the city at a presentation Thursday afternoon, his office said in a statement Wednesday.
Mayor Mark Stodola is set to detail his plan, called LR for Life, at 2 p.m. at city hall.
A news release announcing the presentation said the plan centers on "six pillars": stopping violence, strengthening the city's police department, improving the criminal justice system, investing in prevention, promoting jobs, opportunity and education and rebuilding neighborhoods.
Crime in Little Rock has drawn increased attention since a July 1 shooting at a downtown nightclub injured more than two dozen people.
Five days after that mass shooting, Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveiled a multi-agency effort targeted at aiding law enforcement in Little Rock.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock mayor to detail plan to reduce violence in city
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.