Little Rock mayor to detail plan to reduce violence in city

Little Rock's mayor will announce new measures aimed at reducing violence in the city at a presentation Thursday afternoon, his office said in a statement Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Stodola is set to detail his plan, called LR for Life, at 2 p.m. at city hall.

A news release announcing the presentation said the plan centers on "six pillars": stopping violence, strengthening the city's police department, improving the criminal justice system, investing in prevention, promoting jobs, opportunity and education and rebuilding neighborhoods.

Crime in Little Rock has drawn increased attention since a July 1 shooting at a downtown nightclub injured more than two dozen people.

Five days after that mass shooting, Gov. Asa Hutchinson unveiled a multi-agency effort targeted at aiding law enforcement in Little Rock.