Man, 55, shot twice at park outside Little Rock

A 55-year-old man was shot two times Tuesday evening at a park in College Station, according to a spokesman from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station about 6:30 p.m., according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk.

The man, who was shot in the leg and hand, was taken to the UAMS Medical Center in a vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene, Burk said in a written statement. The victim was in stable condition Tuesday.

Burk said in an interview that an argument preceded the shooting.

Authorities described the gunman as a 6-foot black male weighing about 200 pounds.