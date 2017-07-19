Man gets 40 years for killing spouse

SEARCY -- A White County man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August death of his wife.

Bobby Moss, 56, was originally charged with capital murder after the Aug. 6 discovery of Stacy Moss' body beneath his car in the driveway of their home in McRae.

Witnesses told authorities that Moss had threatened to kill his wife during an argument the day before, according to a sheriff's deputy's affidavit in the case. On Aug. 9, the affidavit says, Moss admitted to detectives that he had killed his wife by running over her with his car.

White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced Moss to 40 years in prison, with credit for 345 days already served in jail. Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy's office had recommended the sentence as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

A first-degree murder conviction in Arkansas carries 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Capital murder carries a sentence of death or life in prison without parole.

State Desk on 07/19/2017