YANKEES-WHITE SOX

Frazier, reliever go to Yanks

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees have acquired third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three prospects.

The deal was announced Tuesday night, less than two weeks before the nonwaiver trade deadline.

The Yankees are aiming for a playoff run, while the White Sox made their second big trade in a week — Thursday, they sent ace Jose Quintana to the crosstown Cubs for four minor-leaguers.

Frazier is hitting .207 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI this season. Robertson has a 4-2 record, 13 saves and a 2.70 ERA. Kahnle is 1-3 with a 2.50 ERA. He has 60 strikeouts in 36 innings.

TIGERS-DIAMONDBACKS

Martinez traded for prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday they have traded outfielder J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Lugo, 22, is the Diamondbacks’ No. 2 overall prospect according to Baseball America and No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com. Lugo is a third baseman who can also play shortstop. He is hitting .282 with 7 home runs and 43 RBI in 88 games for Class AA Jackson, Miss.

The trade was reported while the Tigers took batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Martinez, who left Monday’s game with lower back tightness, was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game before the trade.

In 2014-2017 with the Tigers, Martinez hit.300 with 99 home runs and 285 RBI in 458 games.

ASTROS

Correa on DL with thumb injury

HOUSTON — All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa of the American League West-leading Houston Astros is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The Astros put Correa on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, a day after he hurt himself taking a swing against Seattle. They expect to have him back in the lineup for the stretch run in September.

The Astros opened the day with a 15½-game lead over Seattle. Infielder Colin Moran was recalled from Class AAA Fresno in time for the game against the Mariners.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but at the same time I have to focus on what I can control and that’s hopefully having successful surgery and finishing my rehab and hopefully coming back late September or so and being able to play in the playoffs,” Correa said.

Correa is batting .320 with 18 doubles and 20 home runs, and his 67 RBI are second in the American League.

The Astros plan to play Moran at third base and split time at shortstop between Alex Bregman, who has played third base all season, and Marwin Gonzalez.

“We’ll move some guys around,” Astros Manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s going to take an adjustment for a lot of us. We’re so used to putting Correa out there every single day and having the middle infield be set and moving the pieces on the corners and in the outfield. But things change quickly.”

Correa, 22, who was the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, has been a mainstay in Houston’s lineup since being called up in June 2015. He played 153 games last season and has appeared in 84 of the team’s 93 games this season.

The good news for the Astros is that Gonzalez is having the best season of his six-year career. He’s hitting .311 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI, which are both career-highs.

Moran, a left-handed hitting corner infielder, was batting .308 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 79 games at Fresno. Bregman was primarily a shortstop in the minors, but moved to third base in Houston because of Correa. Bregman, who was the second overall pick in the 2015 draft, is hitting .257 with 8 home runs, 22 doubles and 28 RBI in 88 games this season.

Keuchel ready to get back

HOUSTON — After throwing 45 pitches in three scoreless innings Monday night in a minor league rehab start at Class AA Corpus Christi, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) told MLB.com he’s ready to return to a big league mound.

Keuchel, who has been on the disabled list since June 5 with neck discomfort stemming from a pinched nerve, allowed two hits and walked one against the Frisco RoughRiders. He threw 29 of his 45 pitches for strikes, recording 6 groundouts to go with 3 strikeouts. “Getting up and down three times, having a normal bullpen session before the game, that for sure was the biggest key for me to getting my mind to believe that I’m ready to come back,” said Keuchel, who went 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in his first 11 starts for the Astros. Keuchel, 29, hasn’t pitched since going six scoreless innings in a victory over the Texas Rangers on June 2, and now the Astros will have to decide whether they want to give Keuchel another rehab start or plug him back into the rotation.