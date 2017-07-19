No signs of arson found in fire that destroyed landmark central Arkansas restaurant

Authorities have concluded an investigation into a fire that destroyed a popular restaurant outside Little Rock that operated out of a 100-year-old former general store, finding no signs of arson.

The cause of the May 29 fire that destroyed Cotham's Mercantile in Scott remains unknown, but no evidence suggested it was intentionally set, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday.

[PHOTOS: A look back at Cotham's Mercantile in Scott through the years]

The sheriff's office said deputies "followed up on leads and spoke to people" during a "lengthy investigation," noting that the case has now been closed.

The restaurant, which was about a 20-minute drive from the state Capitol, became a frequent stop for politicians over the years, including Bill Clinton and David Pryor, both former governors. The eatery was known for its large hubcap burgers and for the 1917-built general store that housed it beginning in 1984.