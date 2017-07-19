Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Elliott incident investigated

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back. Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL's investigation of a year-old domestic violence case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital. Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn't know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott. Jones said Tuesday he didn't want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident "to understand the facts."

Lions' DE suspended

Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He can return to the active roster Oct. 2. The 26-year-old Bryant re-signed with Detroit in March after he had three sacks in five games. Detroit signed Bryant after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. After contributing in Detroit briefly last season, he was suspended three games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. Bryant had 5½ sacks for the Browns in 2015 and has 11½ sacks in his 36-game, four-year career.

LSU'S Battle gains 5th year

LSU safety John Battle has received a fifth year of eligibility. The Advocate reports Battle received the extra year from the NCAA for his freshman season in 2014. Team spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed Tuesday that Battle, who was heading into his senior season, is now reclassified as a redshirt junior. Battle played in only one game -- Game 2 against Sam Houston State -- in 2014. He received a medical hardship for that season. Battle is expected this year to begin as a starter for the first time in his three years in Baton Rouge. He missed the spring game with a hip injury that doctors operated on over the offseason. He replaced injured starter Rickey Jefferson during the last half of 2016, excelling in the role.

Snyder plans children's book

Longtime Kansas State Coach Bill Snyder is planning to write a children's book. The Wichita Eagle reports that publisher Kraken Books says the 77-year-old Snyder is writing a children's book called Take it from Me. Few other details about the book were released. Snyder is preparing to coach his 26th season at Kansas State this fall. His teams have won 202 games and two Big 12 championships.

HOCKEY

Sorensen signs 2-year deal

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed restricted free agent forward Marcus Sorensen to a two-year contract Tuesday. The 25-year-old Sorensen had one goal and three assists in 19 games for the Sharks last season in his first year in North America. He also had 17 goals and 17 assists in 43 games for San Jose's AHL affiliate. Sorensen was originally drafted in the fourth round by Ottawa in 2010 but never signed with the Senators. He remained in his native Sweden until signing as a free agent with San Jose in May 2016. Sorensen added one goal and one assist in six playoff games for the Sharks.

BASKETBALL

Spurs add Lauvergne to roster

The San Antonio Spurs have signed forward/center Joffrey Lauvergne, who has played for three teams in his three-year NBA career. Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday. The 6-11, 260-pound Lauvergne played for Oklahoma City and Chicago last season. He played 50 games for the Thunder, averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds before being dealt to Chicago, where he averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20 games. Memphis selected Lauvergne in the second round of the 2013 NBA draft before trading his rights to Denver. In two seasons with the Nuggets, he averaged 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds. He played for the French national team at the 2016 Olympics, where he averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.

Cavs sign former 2nd round pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed former second-round pick Cedi Osman. The Cavaliers announced the move Tuesday. Osman has played the past five seasons for Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Basketball League. He gets a three-year deal worth $8.3 million. Last season, Osman averaged 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games. In Euroleague play, Osman averaged 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. The 6-8 forward is a defensive-minded player who figures to give Cleveland some depth at the end of the bench in the frontcourt. He was acquired in a draft-night trade with the Timberwolves in 2015.

Changes coming for NBA uniforms

NBA teams are making a wardrobe change, with the traditional home and road uniforms going back in the closet. The league said Tuesday it is eliminating the old apparel designations starting with the 2017-2018 season, when Nike becomes the official outfitter. Instead, there will be four primary uniforms for each team. The host team will pick which of its uniforms will be worn for each game and the visitors will select one of the contrasting ones from their collection. Previously, white uniforms were the default for home teams. The first two editions will debut at the start of the season. The "Association" is formerly the home white uniform and the "Icon" is the previous road jersey, featuring the team's primary color. The other two primary uniforms will be revealed in the coming months. Also, eight teams will have a "Classic" uniform available in the fall that they can wear at their discretion. Nike, which is replacing Adidas, says its uniforms are the NBA's lightest ever and absorb sweat faster, with changes to the neck, back shoulder and armhole to enhance agility. They were tested by members of last summer's gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball team.

TENNIS

Upset at Croatia Open

Qualifier Kenny De Schepper upset another Frenchman, seventh-seeded Benoit Paire, to advance to the second round of the Croatia Open in Umag, Croatia, with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory. Paire struggled with his serve, producing a total of 11 double faults, and was broken eight times by his 148th-ranked opponent. Eighth-seeded Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic made the second round after a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.

Two seeds fall at Hall of Fame

Konstantin Kravchuk and Frank Dancevic each upset a ranked opponent Tuesday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships in Newport, R.I. Kravchuk beat No. 5 seed Victor Estrella Burgos 6-4, 6-4, and Dancevic eliminated No. 7 Tennys Sandgren 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2. Sandgren and top-ranked John Isner were the only seeded Americans in the field. Isner will play Sam Groth, who faced match point and rallied past American qualifier Austin Krajicek 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3. Groth had 23 aces and 13 double faults.

