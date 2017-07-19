Man robbed of wallet at downtown Little Rock gas station; robber threatened 'trouble,' police say

A Little Rock man was robbed at a gas station early Tuesday after two women asked for money and a third person threatened "trouble" if he didn't hand over his wallet, police said.

The 29-year-old victim told investigators he was at the Shell gas station at 800 Broadway around 6 a.m. when he was approached by two women who asked for money, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

As the man pulled out his wallet, another person walked up to the group, the victim reported. The robber told the victim to give him the wallet so "there won't be any trouble," the report said.

The man handed over the wallet, and the three people walked away.

The robbers were described as a black male who wore a white T-shirt and who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds; a white female who wore a black shirt and who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds; and a black female who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

None of the suspects were named on the report, and no arrests had been made at the time it was filed.