Police: North Little Rock man charged with burglary after returning to home he broke into

A North Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday when he returned to the home he broke into after he earlier evaded capture, police said.

An officer responded sometime before 10:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of North Magnolia Street and found a man holding the arm of 38-year-old Elliott Hudgins according to a police report.

As the officer got out of the vehicle, Hudgins turned his back to the officer, got on his knees, put his hands behind his back and said, "I broke into the house," the report said.

The resident told police he drove home from work and saw a light on in his apartment. He went around to the back door and saw his belongings piled outside the door, noting that an open window was damaged, police said.

The resident peered through the window and saw Hudgins, who then ran out the front door, the report said.

The man chased the 38-year-old through several backyards but gave up the pursuit. But a short time later, Hudgins willingly walked back to the man's apartment with him, the resident told police.

Money, watches and earrings were found in Hudgins' pocket, and police say he told officers he stole the items from the home.

The resident told police he and Hudgins did not know each other.

Hudgins faces a charge of burglary. He was being held without bail Wednesday morning at the Pulaski County jail.

A court date is scheduled for July 20.