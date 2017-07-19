Home / Latest News /
Police: Suspects use baby to rob victim in hotel
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:17 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for two robbery suspects who they say used a baby and a fake health problem to distract a victim in a French Quarter hotel elevator.
WWL-TV reported that the victim was on the elevator with a woman and man holding an infant June 14 when the robbery occurred. Police say the man with the baby pretended to have a health issue and leaned on the victim, then took his wallet from his pocket.
A surveillance camera in the elevator captured the robbery on video.
The robber returned the wallet to the hotel's front desk but with $400 in cash missing.
Police said the suspects will be charged with simple robbery and cruelty to a juvenile.
