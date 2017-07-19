Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 3:16 p.m.

Principal demoted after asking teachers to do son's homework, superintendent says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:21 p.m.


LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A Florida high school principal was demoted after he had his math teachers do his son's middle school algebra assignments.

The Palm Beach Post reported that former Lake Worth High School principal George Lockhart asked three teachers to do his son's online math assignments two years ago. He originally denied the allegation to district investigators then said he requested help to better tutor his son. One teacher told investigators he did the homework out of respect for Lockhart.

Lockhart also didn't report some student suspensions to the district and violated other policies. He received a $21,000 pay cut and was reassigned.

Palm Beach Superintendent Robert Avossa said he didn't fire Lockhart because his "bad decisions" didn't outweigh the good he's done.

Lockhart's attorney, Fred Schwartz, said Avossa was "very fair."

Comments on: Principal demoted after asking teachers to do son's homework, superintendent says

