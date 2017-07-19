Sheriff's office identifies suspect in shooting at park outside of Little Rock

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has identified a suspect in a Tuesday evening shooting a park outside of Little Rock that injured one person.

In a Wednesday news release, authorities said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Joe Kelly, 53, of Little Rock on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the leg and the hand, was said to be in stable condition Tuesday night after being taken UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.