Report counts 547 choirboys as abused

BERLIN -- At least 547 members of a prestigious Catholic boys choir in Germany were physically or sexually abused between 1945 and 1992, according to a report released Tuesday.

Allegations involving the Domspatzen choir in Regensburg, which was run for 30 years by Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI's elder brother, were among a spate of revelations of abuse by Roman Catholic clergymen in Germany that emerged in 2010. In 2015, lawyer Ulrich Weber was authorized to produce a report on what happened.

The report said 547 boys at the Domspatzen's school "with a high degree of plausibility" were victims of physical or sexual abuse, or both. It counted 500 cases of physical violence and 67 of sexual violence, committed by 49 perpetrators.

At the choir's preschool, "violence, fear and helplessness dominated" and "violence was an everyday method," it said.

The report's authors said that they checked the plausibility of 591 potential victims' cases.

The choir was led from 1964 to 1994 by Benedict's brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger.

Current Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer already has announced plans to offer victims compensation of between $5,730 and $22,930 each by the end of this year.

Venezuela rejects U.S. sanctions threat

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's call to halt a rewriting of its constitution and said it was reviewing its relations with the U.S. in response to Trump's threat of sanctions.

"Here in Venezuela, Venezuelans give the orders, not Trump," President Nicolas Maduro said at a nationally televised meeting of his National Defense Council, an emergency body he convened in reaction to Trump's critiques.

Trump threatened on Monday to take unspecified "economic actions" if Maduro goes ahead with a July 30 vote on a constituent assembly to retool the constitution and consolidate the power of the ruling socialists. Maduro's supporters want the assembly to grant him more power over the few institutions still outside the control of his party.

Trump administration officials told reporters Tuesday that they were considering a wide range of sanctions on Venezuela, including cuts in oil imports.

Strike in Yemen said to kill 11 civilians

SANAA, Yemen -- An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels struck a vehicle packed with fleeing civilians Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, Yemeni security officials said.

The officials said the toll is expected to rise, with several women and children in critical condition.

International rights groups have accused the coalition of bombing civilian gatherings, markets, hospitals, and residential areas across Yemen since the beginning of its campaign against Houthi rebels in 2015.

Separately, United Nations officials said the coalition barred a U.N. flight to Yemen's capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis. The plane was going to drop off aid workers and BBC reporters from Djibouti. The coalition shut down Sanaa's international airport a year ago.

Turkey will try 6 of 10 rights activists

ISTANBUL -- A Turkish court on Tuesday jailed Amnesty International's Turkey director and five other human-rights activists pending trial over accusations they aided an armed terror group.

The detainees are the latest suspects in a government crackdown that initially targeted alleged supporters of last year's failed coup but has since broadened to include government opponents.

In a decision that Amnesty International called a "crushing blow for rights in Turkey," the court in Istanbul also decided to release four other activists from custody pending the outcome of a trial but barred them from traveling abroad. They also will have to report regularly to police.

The 10 -- Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, seven human-rights defenders and their German and Swedish trainers -- were detained in a July 5 police raid on a hotel on the island of Buyukada, off Istanbul, where they were attending a digital security workshop.

The detentions added to the growing concerns over rights and freedoms in the country where the post-coup crackdown has resulted in more than 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 government workers. The crackdown has netted journalists, politicians and activists. Several media outlets and nongovernmental organizations have been shut down.

