FOOTBALL

Arkansas gets commitment for 2019 class

Arkansas picked up its first oral commitment of the 2019 recruiting class Tuesday when Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans pledged to be a Razorback.

Evans, 6-2, 185 pounds, is rated a consensus four-star prospect by the major recruiting services, and his family visited Fayetteville and other parts of Northwest Arkansas the past few days.

He chose the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over scholarship offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State and Northwestern. He also drew interest from Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Washington and others.

“There were a couple of other schools that said if I came to their school and visited that they would offer me, but I felt great about Arkansas,” Evans said. “But to be honest, as soon as I came to Arkansas the first time, I knew this was where I wanted to go. “I came down here and the atmosphere was just perfect for me, and since I have been offered by Arkansas, the fans have been great. You can tell they are a bunch of football-crazy people, and I love that about them. That is one of the most attractive things about the university.”

Evans, who earlier visited Arkansas on June 12-13, is coming off a huge sophomore season during which he threw for 3,150 yards and 31 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions.

— Dudley Dawson

UA Fan Day set for Aug. 12

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team will hold its annual Fan Day in Fayetteville on Saturday, Aug. 12, along with an open practice, it was announced Tuesday. The practice will be held at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

A full schedule of Fan Day events and the practice time will be announced later, according to a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville news release.

Players and coaches will be available inside the Walker Pavilion to sign autographs and meet fans. There will be a “kids zone” and other fan activities, according to the release.

— Bob Holt

BASKETBALL

UALR adds Collins to staff

Former player Sharde Collins was named the new director of basketball operations at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Trojans women’s Coach Joe Foley announced Tuesday.

Collins, the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, graduated from UALR in May with a degree in sociology and finished her playing career in March with one of the Trojans greatest scoring seasons ever. An All-Sun Belt Second Team honoree in the preseason, Collins averaged 15.3 points per game in 2016-2017 and 17.4 points per game in conference games to earn All-Sun Belt first-team postseason honors.

College players honored academically

Men’s college teams in Arkansas were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court on Tuesday morning. Players were named to the Honors Court after finishing the 2016-2017 academic year with a 3.2 grade point average or higher.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was represented by Moses Kingsley. Arkansas State University was represented by Connor Kern.

Harding University had five players: Will Francis, Zac Ward, Braden Eggleston, Tim Wagner and Flip Medjo. Henderson State University was represented by Matt Panaggio, Zydrunas Jurgutis and Kaylon Tappin. University of Arkansas at Monticello juniors Cobe Goosby, Tayte Kitts, Stephen Glassco Jr.; Hendrix College seniors Travis Garrett and Aaron Steele; and Lyon College graduate Joe Burt were also honored.

GOLF

Lyon hires new coach

Lyon College hired Travis Lauterbach as its new men’s and women’s coach Tuesday.

Lauterbach comes to Lyon from Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va., where he was an assistant for the men’s program last season.

Previously, Lauterbach was the head coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala.