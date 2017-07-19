Home / Latest News /
Style: Making folks laugh again, it’s Gaffigan
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:21 a.m.
Jim Gaffigan made his name as a stand-up comedian, but he’s also an actor, writer, producer, author — and the father of five, Eric E. Harrison writes in Thursday’s Style section.
It’s as a comedian that he’s visiting Little Rock this weekend, an 8 p.m. Sunday Show at First Security Amphitheater in Riverfront Park, part of his current “Noble Ape” tour.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Making folks laugh again, it’s Gaffigan
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.