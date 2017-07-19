Travs' hitters come alive in 12-4 victory

Seth Mejias-Brean, Dario Pizzano and Ryan Casteel each drove home three runs as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Tulsa Drillers 12-4 on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Mejias-Brean homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three. Pizzano doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring two.

Arkansas had three big innings in the victory, scoring four runs in each of the first, fifth and ninth innings.

In the the first, Casteel hit an RBI double, bringing home Pizzano. The Travelers sent the entire order to the plate, scoring 4 runs on 3 hits and 1 error, and chasing Drillers starter Andrew Sopko (2-5), who faced eight batters before being pulled.

In the fifth inning, the Travelers again sent the entire batting order to the plate against Drillers reliever Ralston Cash, scoring four runs on five hits. The big blows came from Pizzano, who singled in Ian Miller and Kyle Waldrop, and Casteel, whose two-run double to left-center field scored Mejias-Brean and Pizzano.

In the ninth inning, Mejias-Brean hit a three-run home run.

Arkansas left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits over 6 innings.

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT DRILLERS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central WHERE ONEOK Field, Tulsa RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: RHP Lindsey Caughel (6-8, 4.78 ERA); Drillers: RHP Josh Sborz (4-6, 4.18 ERA) SHORT HOPS The Travelers conclude a four-game road trip in Tulsa before returning for a seven-game home stand, starting Thursday night with a four-game series against Springfield and continuing with a three-game series with Northwest Arkansas beginning Monday night.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

