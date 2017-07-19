Trump Jr. meeting had 8th attendee, Russians' employee

A U.S.-based employee of a Russian real estate company took part in a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. That brings to eight the number of known participants at the session, which has emerged as a key focus of the investigation of the Trump campaign's interactions with Russians.

Ike Kaveladze's presence was confirmed by Scott Balber, an attorney for Emin and Aras Agalarov, the Russian developers who hosted the Trump-owned Miss Universe pageant in 2013. Balber said Kaveladze works for the Agalarovs' company and attended as their representative.

Balber said Tuesday that he received a phone call from a representative of Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the weekend asking if Kaveladze would agree to be interviewed. Balber said his client would cooperate. Mueller is investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, and the request is the first public indication that Mueller's team is investigating the Trump Tower meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. agreed to take the meeting on the promise that he would be provided damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's presidential campaign, according to emails released by Trump Jr. last week.

Rob Goldstone, a music promoter, told Trump Jr. in an email that his client, Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star, requested that Trump Jr. meet with the lawyer.

The full list of the participants has remained a mystery until now despite a statement from Trump Jr. that he was releasing his emails in an effort to be transparent about the meeting, which he has said amounted to nothing.

Balber said Kaveladze works as a vice president focusing on real estate and finance for the Agalarovs' company, the Crocus Group. Aras Agalarov requested that Kaveladze attend the meeting on his behalf, Balber said. Kaveladze is a U.S. citizen and has lived in the country for many years, according to Balber, who said he is representing the man.

Balber said Kaveladze believed he would act as a translator but arrived to discover that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, had her own translator, a former State Department employee named Anatoli Samochornov. Samochornov has declined to comment, citing a nondisclosure agreement he signed as a professional translator. Balber said he believes the list of participants known to the public is now complete.

Other participants in the meeting were Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the president, and Paul Manafort, a top campaign aide, as well as Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who was lobbying to lift sanctions imposed in 2012.

Born in the Soviet Republic of Georgia, Kaveladze came to the United States in 1991. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a business degree from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

In 2000, Kaveladze's actions as the head of a Delaware company called International Business Creations were the subject of a government investigation into how Russians and other foreigners were able to launder large amounts of money through U.S. banks.

Veselnitskaya has said the Trump Tower meeting focused on U.S.-Russian adoption policies and a sanctions law. She has denied working for the Russian government.

Democratic lawmakers skeptical of that account repeated their concerns Tuesday.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said his panel wanted to talk to the meeting's attendees.

"I doubt if this individual who had a history of setting up thousands of fake accounts in Delaware was really there to talk about Russian adoptions," Warner said, in an apparent reference to Kaveladze.

In a 2000 investigation, a Government Accountability Office report cited Kaveladze's company for laundering $1.4 billion in wealthy foreigners' funds via U.S. banks using thousands of Delaware corporations.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Braun and Julie Pace of The Associated Press.

