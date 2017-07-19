Hastert leaves prison for re-entry facility

CHICAGO -- Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert was released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 in a banking violations case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching wrestling at a suburban Chicago high school.

The Bureau of Prisons said in an email that Hastert left the Minnesota prison on Monday and is now "under the jurisdiction" of a Chicago residential re-entry management office. It's unclear whether Hastert was staying at a halfway house or whether he could be transferred to home confinement. Hastert's release date is listed as Aug. 16.

Hastert's attorneys declined to comment Tuesday.

Hastert pleaded guilty to violating banking law in seeking to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep the sex abuse secret.

Hastert's sentence includes two years of supervised release, during which he must undergo sex-offender treatment.

Ex-officer won't face 3rd murder trial

CINCINNATI -- A white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a Cincinnati traffic stop won't face a third murder trial, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, saying that he is asking federal authorities to consider possible civil-rights charges.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said he's dropping the case against Ray Tensing, 27, on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the death of Sam DuBose, 43. Two previous juries couldn't reach a unanimous agreement on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against the former University of Cincinnati officer.

"I feel badly," said Deters, who said he concluded he wouldn't be able to get a jury to convict Tensing. "I've got to do what I think is right."

Tensing shot DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015. The officer, since fired, testified that he feared he was going to be killed. Tensing, who testified in his own defense at both trials, said he feared he could be dragged or run over as DuBose tried to drive away.

DuBose's family and civil-rights groups wanted a third trial. DuBose's family earlier called for a federal investigation and wasn't satisfied by Deters' announcement the case will be reviewed.

"They should have done both [third trial and review]," said DuBose's sister, Terina Allen. She said DuBose was "no threat" to Tensing. She pledged to hound Tensing "the rest of his life."

The university fired Tensing after he was indicted. It reached a $5.3 million settlement with DuBose's family, including free undergraduate tuition for DuBose's 13 children.

Club shooter's wife loses bid to toss case

ORLANDO, Fla. -- An obstruction charge will remain in place against the wife of a man who massacred dozens at a Florida nightclub last year, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron denied a request from Noor Salman to dismiss one of the two criminal charges she faces. She is scheduled for trial in March on the obstruction charge and a count of aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen.

The charges were filed in a federal district that covers Orlando, but she's accused of obstructing investigators during an interview in Fort Pierce, which is in the Southern District of Florida. Salman argued that the obstruction charge was filed in the wrong venue.

The judge said the offense with which Salman is charged affected an investigation in the district in which the counts were filed.

Forty-nine patrons of the gay nightclub Pulse were killed and dozens more were injured after Mateen opened fire in the club in June 2016. Mateen was shot dead by police.

Earth logs 2nd-warmest first half year

WASHINGTON -- The first half of 2017 was the second warmest on record for Earth, only behind last year.

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that Earth's average temperature from January to June was 57.9 degrees. That's 1.6 degrees warmer than the 20th-century average.

Natural El Nino weather conditions can cause spikes global temperatures. The term El Nino refers to a large-scale flow of warm surface water across the central and east-central equatorial Pacific that can disrupt weather patterns.

Administration climate scientist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo said it is remarkable that 2017, which hasn't seen an El Nino pattern, so far beats all but the super El Nino year of 2016.

She said that's an indication that the world is changing into an ever-warming climate.

A Section on 07/19/2017