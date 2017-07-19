As voter fraud commission meets for first time, Trump criticizes states withholding info

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump kicked off his voter fraud commission's first meeting Wednesday by criticizing states that failed to comply with the commission's requests to turn over voter information. Trump said "one has to wonder what they're worried about."

Numerous states rebuffed the commission's request for detailed voter data, including voter names, voting histories and party registrations.

Trump said the commission will "protect" the nation's democracy and "uphold the integrity of the ballot." He insisted it would be nonpartisan and "follow the facts" wherever they might lead.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last year's election. But Trump signed an executive action to create the commission, led by Vice President Mike Pence, to investigate any improper voting.

Aides to Pence have stressed the commission requested only information that was already public. Critics argued that complying would legitimize the effort, which many see as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls. The request has also sparked numerous lawsuits.

Democrats have attacked the commission as a ploy to disenfranchise voters.

Trump convened the commission after alleging that voter fraud cost him the 2016 popular vote, despite past studies showing voter fraud is exceedingly rare.

"In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally," he tweeted in November, several weeks after his electoral victory.

The commission will also examine ways to protect voting systems from foreign interference. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian government mounted a campaign to help elect Trump, hacking the Democratic National Committee and a Hillary Clinton campaign aide's emails and spreading propaganda through fake news stories and social media bots.

But Trump has repeatedly undermined their findings and voicing skepticism about Russia's role.

Wednesday's meeting is expected to be largely organizational, with the discussion focusing on how the commission will proceed moving forward.

