What would Lincoln say?

Donald Trump has a sketchy relationship with Abraham Lincoln. "Great president," Trump said. "Most people don't even know he was a Republican, right?"

But what would the 16th president have thought of the 45th? Beyond pure speculation, we can find clues in Lincoln's first formal speech, "The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions," in which he criticized attacks on the free press and warned against a future demagogue who would threaten the fragile American experiment.

On Jan. 27, 1838, mounting the podium before the Springfield Lyceum for Young Men in Illinois, the 29-year-old Lincoln, a member of the Illinois Legislature, described the "mobocratic spirit."

Lincoln began by decrying a spate of recent crimes that reduced the rule of law to "the caprice of a mob," including the lynching of a black prisoner in St. Louis. "Having ever regarded Government as their deadliest bane, they make a jubilee of the suspension of its operations; and pray for nothing so much as its total annihilation." He also condemned the "bands of hundreds and thousands" who "throw printing presses into rivers, shoot editors"--which everyone in the audience would have recognized as a reference to the Lovejoy case. On Nov. 6, 1837, in Alton, Ill., Elijah P. Lovejoy, an antislavery editor, was murdered by a group of men who stormed his warehouse to destroy his printing press.

Then Lincoln pointed to an even greater menace than rampaging mobs, "a probable case, highly dangerous." He warned against the emergence of a man driven to power by a fierce desire for "celebrity and fame" who "thirsts and burns for distinction." This demagogue "scorns to tread in the footsteps of any predecessor, however illustrious," and believing that "nothing left to be done in the way of building up, he would set boldly to the task of pulling down."

These Lincolnian terms describe our reality-TV-star-turned-president, who called the "FAKE NEWS media" the "enemy of the American people" and tweeted an altered video that showed him body-slamming a man with the CNN logo in place of his head.

But Trump would no more understand Lincoln's forewarning than he will accept responsibility for his incitement. Trump's sense of history is as limited as his self-control.

If we can deduce how Lincoln would perceive Trump, we can also surmise how he would advise Americans to handle him. This is what he said about the possible rise of an American demagogue: "And when such a one does, it will require the people to be united with each other, attached to the government and laws, and generally intelligent, to successfully frustrate his designs."

Sidney Blumenthal is the author of several books on Abraham Lincoln.

Editorial on 07/19/2017