2 country veterans to rock theme park

Country and country rock will combine Saturday night -- The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at 7 p.m. and Travis Tritt at 8 p.m. -- in Timberwood Amphitheater at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs. Season tickets (plus tax) are $69.99; adult one-day tickets are $54.99; and tickets for children under 4 feet tall and those age 55 and older are $36.99. Reserved seats are an additional $10 or $8. Parking is $10.

The Marshall Tucker Band has been around since 1972, becoming one of the foremost exponents of what came to be known as Southern rock. The band scored with its hit songs "Can't You See," "Heard It in a Love Song," "Take the Highway," "This Ol' Cowboy," "Fire on the Mountain" and "Searchin' for a Rainbow."

Of the original six-man band, lead singer Doug Gray is still a member.

Tritt, 54, launched his career in 1987 by recording demos, and moved up to being allowed to record his own song, "Country Club," two years later, with his second single, "Help Me Hold On," released in 1990, becoming his first No. 1 hit. He has gone on to record four more No. 1 hits: "Anymore," "Can I Trust You With My Heart," "Foolish Pride" and "Best of Intentions."

He has released 11 albums, the latest of which, The Calm After ... was released in 2013. He was named Billboard's Top New Male Artist in 1990 and has won two Grammy Awards, both for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. He has also had roles in 24 movies or TV shows.

Timberwood Amphitheater, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 east), Hot Springs, (501) 624-0100, magicsprings.com

...

Riot in the Rock, featuring 5:40, along with opening acts Sikk and the Psycho, John Hustle, Stephan James and Klaun IV, will perform at 7 p.m. today at the Rev Room. Admission is $15.

Bob Schneider, along with opening act Clarence Bucaro, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $15.

Schneider is an Austin, Texas, based singer-songwriter, well-known in central Arkansas since the mid-1990s for his bands Joe Rockhead, Ugly Americans and The Scabs.

He has recorded 19 albums between 1998 and 2015 (plus he recorded four albums each with The Scabs and Ugly Americans and three with Joe Rockhead).

Opening act Bucaro -- a Brooklyn-based native of Cleveland -- has released 10 studio albums, the latest of which, Tableau, came out in June.

"Drummers in the House" will feature Calvin Rogers, Chris Coleman and Brent Easton at 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $15 for standing room, $20 for general admission and $30 for down front, "VIP" and table seating.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

SinClare will perform a hip-hop show at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern. Admission is $5.

Quartz Prawl and Megan will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Two Car Garage, along with opening act Colour Design, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Jason will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Velcro Pygmies will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Sam Moony will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Nerd Eye Blind will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Greg Madden will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Rock Candy will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

Mark & Cindy of The Creek Rocks will perform at 6 p.m. today at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is free.

Magnolia Brown will perform at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

ClusterPluck will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $25.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com.

Weekend on 07/20/2017