Home / Latest News /
Arkansas completes upgrade of public school broadband
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:57 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a two-year project to get high-speed Internet into all of Arkansas' public schools systems has been completed.
Hutchinson on Thursday announced the completion of the Arkansas Public School Computer Network, the high-speed broadband upgrade for all of the state's K-12 school systems. The project's completion will deliver secure, high-speed broadband to 293 public schools, charter schools, education-service cooperative and telecommunications providers statewide.
Hutchinson's office said Arkansas is one of only six states to achieve at least 100 kilobits per second per student in 100 percent of its school districts. The new network will provide bandwidth speeds to access online courses and online research and internet-based class projects.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas completes upgrade of public school broadband
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.