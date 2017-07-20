Arkansas man found guilty in death of 27-year-old friend

An Arkansan was sentenced Wednesday to two 20-year stints in prison in the death of a 27-year-old man, according to court records.

A Mississippi County jury convicted 25-year-old Michael Jackson of Blytheville in the slaying of Yuri McKeever, whose body was found inside his Blytheville home June 8, 2016, according to online court records.

McKeever had suffered from "obvious head trauma," police said after the death.

Michael King, 22, of Blytheville was also arrested in the killing. King and Jackson were said to be friends of McKeever.

On May 15, King pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, online records show.

After a two-day trial that ended Wednesday, a jury found Jackson guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated assault and recommended a 20-year sentence on each charge, to run consecutively, according to the sentencing order.

Judge Melissa Richardson accepted and imposed the jury's recommendation.