Arkansas pair accused of severely beating 25-year-old on Fayetteville's Dickson Street

Two Arkansans are accused of severely beating a man outside a restaurant on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street during a robbery, police said.

The pair from Fayetteville — 22-year-old Lorenzo Green and 20-year-old Kayla Rolle — each face charges of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence, according to Fayetteville Police Department reports.

Green faces an additional count of aggravated robbery while Rolle was also arrested on one count of accomplice to aggravated robbery.

Authorities say Green robbed a 25-year-old Oklahoma man around 5 a.m. Friday outside Arsaga’s at the Depot, 548 W. Dickson St., before he was beaten. Rolle reportedly took a photo of the attack.

The victim was “partially conscious” at the time officers arrived and found him lying on the ground. He was later transported to Washington Regional Medical Center.

The victim suffered severe lacerations and fractures in his face and skull that required multiple surgeries, police said.

The couple’s names did not appear in online court records as of Thursday evening.

Information for this article was contributed by Sierra Murphy of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.