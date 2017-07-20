Arkansas panel approves rules enforcing voter ID law

LITTLE ROCK — A legislative panel has cleared the way for Arkansas to begin enforcing its reinstated voter ID law later this year.

The executive subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council on Thursday approved the state Board of Election Commissioners emergency rule enforcing the new law requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot. Those without photo identification can sign a sworn statement saying they're registered to vote in the state.

The new law closely mirrors a voter ID requirement that the state Supreme Court struck down in 2014 as unconstitutional. The 2018 ballot will also feature a constitutional amendment requiring photo ID to cast a ballot.

The state's new voter ID law is set to take effect Aug. 1.